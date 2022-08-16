NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway following a deadly pursuit late Monday night.

Officials say one person was killed in a crash after leading troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through the metro.

Authorities say it started when a trooper pulled over a stolen vehicle near I-35 and S.E. Grand around 9 p.m. on Monday.

The driver took off, and led troopers on a chase.

The chase ended in Norman when a trooper performed a TVI, causing the suspect’s vehicle to flip.

Officials say two people were ejected in the crash, while a third suspect remained in the vehicle. Authorities say one person died in the crash, and another was critically injured.

Now, OHP is investigating the incident.

“There are two specialty teams investigating it right now; the Traffic Homicide Unit of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that investigates the actual, the traffic part of it, the collision and how the vehicles ended up where they ended up. Then there’s a separate unit that is a criminal investigative unit that kinda investigates the crime around it; the stolen vehicle, all the people that are involved, all of that type of thing,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.