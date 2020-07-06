Follow the Storms
OHP investigating after small plane crashes in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in an Oklahoma community on Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a reported plane crash near I-35 in Pauls Valley.

OHP officials say the pilot was the only one on board and was taken to Norman Regional Hospital’s Porter campus with minor injuries.

At this point, it is unclear what caused the crash.

