OHP investigating after small plane crashes in Pauls Valley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As schools around the country prepare for the fall semester, the classroom will look different in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, including in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

They are giving options to let parents decide if their child goes back to the classroom or stay home to learn virtually.

"There is still so much that is unknown and these are just very difficult decisions to make, and so they are, I think, being reflective about that and discussing what's best for their families,” Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said.

Brown says a recent survey found about a third of parents are learning towards at-home learning.

"Just given the uncertainty of the times we knew that parents would want the option to educate them at home or have them work from home instead of having them come to school and being exposed to other students,” Brown said.

And since the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, the district is planning on sending out another survey.

Meanwhile, 85% of Edmond parents surveyed want their child to go to a traditional classroom setting.