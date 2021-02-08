OHP investigating after trooper injured during wild pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are investigating after a trooper was injured during a pursuit.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, OHP troopers were pursuing a black Dodge Charger with a paper tag on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

The suspect hit stop sticks that were set up near the Miami gate. When the tires deflated, the suspect fled on foot.

Troopers got out of their cars and began chasing the suspect.

At some point, the suspect was able to steal a patrol car and continue eastbound on the turnpike.

Officials say the suspect crossed the state line into Missouri and hit a Missouri Highway Patrol unit. A trooper inside that vehicle was injured.

Investigators say OHP Trooper Micah Gibe was also injured when he was hit by a Missouri Highway Patrol unit as he was going to apprehend the suspect.

Trooper Micah Gibe

Gibe, a 7-year veteran of the OHP, was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is facing an array of charge.