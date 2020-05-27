OHP investigating cause of deadly crash in Woodward County

MUTUAL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a young woman.

It happened on Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 214 and County Road 58 in Woodward County near Mutual.

According to a trooper’s report, two vehicles, one traveling northbound and other eastbound, approached an uncontrolled intersection at the same time and collided.

Both vehicles departed the northeast corner of the intersection.

The northbound vehicle overturned 1 ¼ time, coming to rest on the driver’s side, and the eastbound vehicle entered into a broad slide, coming to rest in the field on its wheels.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken the hospital as stable with injuries, as well as his passenger.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, 21-year-old Chancery Bruce, of Mutual, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says the conditions of both drivers and the cause of the crash are under investigation.