OHP investigating cause of deadly Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Lincoln County.

It happened on Wednesday, around 1:40 p.m., on State Highway 99 near Prague.

According to a trooper’s report, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on the highway when it departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.

The vehicle then reentered the roadway before departing to the left and rolling an unknown number of times. The vehicle came to a rest on its top.

The driver of the vehicle, age and identity, are under investigation, the report states.

There were three passengers in the car, one was taken to the hospital in fair condition, while another was admitted in good condition.

A third passenger, Darryl Ripley, 32, of Ada, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The report states Ripley was ejected from the vehicle during the incident.

The condition of the driver at the time of the crash is under investigation.

OHP is investigating the cause of the incident.