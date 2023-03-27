CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are still investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 79-year-old woman.

Around 3:30 p.m. on March 23, troopers were called to an accident along eastbound I-40 at Banner Road in Canadian County.

Investigators say a 2016 Hyundai Veloster and a 2022 Buick Encore were involved in an accident.

Sadly, the driver of the Encore, 79-year-old Dixie Shilling, died from her injuries.

Authorities say one of the vehicles likely hydroplaned, but the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.