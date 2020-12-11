OHP investigating crash that kills 2 in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash that killed two drivers in Carter County.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 10, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 53 east near Springer, Oklahoma.

Investigators say a 2015 Jetta driven by 25-year-old Coleman McGuffin was heading eastbound on Hwy 53 when his vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a 2010 Ford Ranger pickup driven by 42-year-old Carissa Womble.

According to the OHP report, McGuffin and Womble were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in Womble’s pickup, including a 16-year-old, were rushed to nearby hospitals in serious condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

