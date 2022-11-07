BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.

Around 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, emergency crews were called to a crash on U.S. 70, just east of the Roosevelt Bridge.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in a crash.

Authorities say a 2019 Ford Mustang and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata collided, but the details of the crash are still under investigation.

Sadly, passengers in both vehicles died of their injuries at the scene.

Officials say 21-year-old Kaylei Greenlee and 73-year-old Melva Love were both pronounced dead.