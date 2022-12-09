JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly accident involving two motorcycles in Johnston County.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, emergency crews were called to a crash along State Hwy 48A, approximately one mile north of Milburn.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they realized two motorcycles were involved in the crash.

Officials say the rider of a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was not injured in the wreck.

However, the rider of a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition with truck, leg, and head injuries.

The passenger on that 2002 motorcycle, who was identified as 32-year-old Mesha Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash and exactly what happened is under investigation.