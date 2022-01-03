OHP investigating deadly wreck along I-35

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Monday morning, just south of Goldsby.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-35 near Goldsby.

Officials say a traveling baseball team was heading along I-35 when their vehicle crashed and rolled over.

At this point, investigators say one person was killed in the crash.

So far, it is unknown how many other people were injured.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.