ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Atoka County.

Around 7:30 a.m. on June 20, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 7, just west of Atoka.

Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 40-year-old West Barris was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lane on Hwy 7.

At one point, the pickup collided with a semi-truck head-on.

Barris was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a nearby hospital with internal injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.