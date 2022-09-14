MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating following a deadly wrong-way crash in McClain County.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along southbound I-35 at Johnson Rd., in Purcell.

Investigators say a 2018 GMC pickup truck was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 when it hit a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac head-on.

The driver of the Explorer, 28-year-old Tyler Piazza, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.