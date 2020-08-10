OHP investigating drowning at Lake Thunderbird

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a 44-year-old man drowned while at Lake Thunderbird.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the Calypso Cove area of Lake Thunderbird around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say 44-year-old Justin Holland was floating on his back approximately 80 feet from the shore when a wake from a boat caused him to struggle and go under the water.

Sadly, he did not resurface.

Authorities with the Norman Fire Department were able to recover Holland’s body from the lake.

