OHP investigating whether shots fired at troopers in Norman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigators are attempting to determine whether shots were fired at two OHP troopers in Norman on Friday.

The two troopers reported that they were on Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road in Norman on Friday, when possible gunshots were fired at either them or their patrol vehicle sometime between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Both troopers were stationary and inside their patrol vehicles when they heard the gunshots, according to the news release.

Two witnesses told OHP that they heard what they believed were several gunshots in the area during the same time period.

No damage or injuries were reported, the news release states.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call 1-866-OHP-TIPS.

RECENT HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter