OHP investigating whether shots fired at troopers in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigators are attempting to determine whether shots were fired at two OHP troopers in Norman on Friday.

The two troopers reported that they were on Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road in Norman on Friday, when possible gunshots were fired at either them or their patrol vehicle sometime between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Both troopers were stationary and inside their patrol vehicles when they heard the gunshots, according to the news release.

Two witnesses told OHP that they heard what they believed were several gunshots in the area during the same time period.

No damage or injuries were reported, the news release states.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call 1-866-OHP-TIPS.

