NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 19-month-old Colton Franklin Huffman.

According to OHP, Colton has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen with his mother Stephanie Benard in Norman, Oklahoma around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Colton Huffman and Stephanie Benard. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Benard is said to have brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they may be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Taurus with Ohio plate JCZ3857.

If seen, call 911.