OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for an infant and her mother who is said to be on the autism spectrum with the mental faculties of a 9-year-old.

Lela and Cynthia Neumann were last seen Thursday at 2 a.m. near Main Street and 24th Ave. SW in Norman.

Authorities say Lela is on the autism spectrum and has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Lela Neumann Cynthia Neumann Images courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Lela is 20 years old, 5’5″, about 250 lbs., with brown eyes and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a tan and white shirt, tan shorts and crocs.

Cynthia is 6 weeks old with red hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 12 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white onesie with zoo animals on it.

If you see the two, call 911 immediately.