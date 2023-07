PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 49-year-old Darci Ann Sanchez

Darcy Ann Sanchez. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Sanchez is 5’7″, 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans in Haileyville, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Officials say Sanchez has been diagnosed with epilepsy and does not have her medication.

If seen call 911.