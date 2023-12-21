UPDATE @ 2:09 P.M.

OHP has canceled the Kasey Alert for 46-year-old Nelson Gramajo, according to a post on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Kasey Alert on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department for Michael Thompson and Nelson Gramajo.

Police officials say Nelson Gramajo was last seen on December 21, 2023 near Rockwell and Reno.

Nelson Gramajo’s description:

Age: 46 year old

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 130 lbs

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Black t-shirt, Blue jeans and black shoes

Gramajo was seen in a Silver 2023 Mitsibishi Outlander with dealer plate 4166, according to OHP.

Authorities confirm possible suspect will be Michaela Thompson and an unknown hispanic male.

Michaela Thompson’s description:

Age: 28 years old

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 200 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: unknown

Image courtesy The Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OHP lists an unknown individual that only lists flannel shirt for description.

Any person with information related to a Kacey Alert can contact law enforcement or Tribal Authorities by dialing 911.