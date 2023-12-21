UPDATE @ 2:09 P.M.
OHP has canceled the Kasey Alert for 46-year-old Nelson Gramajo, according to a post on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.
ORIGINAL STORY
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Kasey Alert on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department for Michael Thompson and Nelson Gramajo.
Police officials say Nelson Gramajo was last seen on December 21, 2023 near Rockwell and Reno.
Nelson Gramajo’s description:
Age: 46 year old
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 130 lbs
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: Black t-shirt, Blue jeans and black shoes
Gramajo was seen in a Silver 2023 Mitsibishi Outlander with dealer plate 4166, according to OHP.
Authorities confirm possible suspect will be Michaela Thompson and an unknown hispanic male.
Michaela Thompson’s description:
Age: 28 years old
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 200 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: unknown
OHP lists an unknown individual that only lists flannel shirt for description.
Any person with information related to a Kacey Alert can contact law enforcement or Tribal Authorities by dialing 911.