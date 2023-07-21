COWETA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been activated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office for 75-year-old Richard Sullivan.

Richard Sullivan. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to OHP, Sullivan is 5’5″, 225 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 9 p.m. on Thursday in Coweta, Oklahoma, wearing a light colored shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Sullivan has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and is supposed to be on blood thinners as well as blood pressure medication.

If seen call 911.