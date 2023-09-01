UPDATE 09/01/2023 10:06 AM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anthony Metcalf has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Purcell Police Department for 76-year-old Anthony Metcalf.

Anthony Metcalf. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Metcalf is six-feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Friday at the Purcell Care Center wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black suspenders and glasses.

OHP says Metcalf has been diagnosed with early on-set dementia, depression, hypertension and epilepsy.

If seen, call 911.