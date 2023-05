SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office for 77-year-old Judith Tipton.

Judith Tipton. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Tipton is 5 feet 5 inches and 155 lbs. She was last seen on Thursday, May 18 around 10 a.m. in Sulphur, Oklahoma. She is driving a gray 2011 Ford F350 with Oklahoma tag CXF941.

Authorities say Tipton has been diagnosed with dementia

If seen, call 9-1-1.