PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gary Wayne Franklin on behalf of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Wayne Franklin. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Franklin is 5’8″, 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at his residence in Yale, Oklahoma, wearing a plaid western style shirt, old wrangler blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.

OHP says Franklin has been diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

If seen, call 911.