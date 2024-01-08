BEAVER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man.

Jack Morrison. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Jack Morrison is 83-year-old, 5’11” and 150 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, white T-shirt, dark navy sweat pants and house moccasins.

Morrison was last seen on Sunday in the area of Avenue F and 9th St. in Beaver. Officials say he is driving a 2000 maroon Dodge Dakota with Oklahoma tag CZM267.

OHP says Morrison has been diagnosed with dementia, COPD and has diabetes with no insulin.

If seen, call 911.