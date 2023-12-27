WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 88-year-old man.

Kenneth Maddox.
Kenneth Maddox. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Kenneth Maddox is 5’7″ and 160 lbs. He was hast seen on Tuesday in the area of N 3952 Road and W 3100 Road.

Model of black Buick Envision.
Model of black Buick Envision. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans and light blue Hey Dude shoes. He is believed to be driving a black Buick Envision.

Officials say Maddox has heart problems, diabetes and progressive dementia.

If seen, call 911.