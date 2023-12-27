WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 88-year-old man.

Kenneth Maddox. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Kenneth Maddox is 5’7″ and 160 lbs. He was hast seen on Tuesday in the area of N 3952 Road and W 3100 Road.

Model of black Buick Envision. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans and light blue Hey Dude shoes. He is believed to be driving a black Buick Envision.

Officials say Maddox has heart problems, diabetes and progressive dementia.

If seen, call 911.