TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in locating Patricia Brickey.

Patricia Brickey has been reported missing and was last contacted on September 4 in Tahlequah. Police say there is no clothing or vehicle description at this time.

Brickey is described as a 69-year-old, 5’5″, 195 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Image courtesy OHP

For any information that can help in locating Brickey, contact 9-1-1 or the Tahlequah Police Department at (918) 456-8801.