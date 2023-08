OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Enid Police Department for a at-risk missing person named Robert Kirby.

OHP says Kirby was last seen on August 18, at approximately 1:56 p.m. in Enid, Oklahoma.

Police officials say Robert Kirby is 85 years old, 5’9 inches, 185 lbs, bald with brown eyes.

Robert Kirby, Image courtesy OHP & Enid Police Department

According to authorities, Kirby was last seen wearing grey t-shirt, tan pants and ball cap.

If seen please call 9-1-1.