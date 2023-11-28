UPDATE 6:48 AM 11/28/2023

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Silver Alert has been canceled and Roberson has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

COLBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert of behalf of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office for 78-year-old Ronald Roberson.

Ronald Roberson. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Roberson is 5’11” and 125 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Colbert wearing a blue and green sweater with green sweatpants. He also has glasses and a red walking cane.

Officials say Roberson has been diagnosed with dementia.

If found, hold for the Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office or call 911.