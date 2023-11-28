UPDATE 6:48 AM 11/28/2023
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Silver Alert has been canceled and Roberson has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY
COLBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert of behalf of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office for 78-year-old Ronald Roberson.
According to OHP, Roberson is 5’11” and 125 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Colbert wearing a blue and green sweater with green sweatpants. He also has glasses and a red walking cane.
Officials say Roberson has been diagnosed with dementia.
If found, hold for the Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office or call 911.