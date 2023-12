MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Police Department for a missing 81-year-old man.

Robert Bourland. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Robert Bourland is 6’1″, 220 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in Kingston, Oklahoma, on Tuesday in a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee with OK tag CN49405.

Officials say Bourland has been diagnosed with dementia.

If seen, call 911.