UPDATE: 10/25/2023 9:40 AM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Franklin Short has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for 84-year-old Franklin Short.

Franklin Short. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Short is 5’8″, 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday near Charter Oak and Midwest Blvd near Guthrie.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.

If seen, call 911.