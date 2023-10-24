UPDATE: 10/25/2023 9:40 AM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Franklin Short has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for 84-year-old Franklin Short.

Franklin Short. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Franklin Short. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Short is 5’8″, 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday near Charter Oak and Midwest Blvd near Guthrie.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.

If seen, call 911.