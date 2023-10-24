UPDATE: 10/25/2023 9:40 AM
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Franklin Short has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for 84-year-old Franklin Short.
According to OHP, Short is 5’8″, 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday near Charter Oak and Midwest Blvd near Guthrie.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.
If seen, call 911.