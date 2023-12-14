UPDATE @ 2:11 P.M.

OHP has located Kenneth Maxwell and canceled the Silver Alert, according to a post on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

ORIGINAL STORY

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Midwest City Police Department for 85-year-old Kenneth Maxwell.

Kenneth Maxwell. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Maxwell is 6’0″, 248 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Thursday at Tucker Barber shop located at 7108 SE 15th St. in Midwest City.

Model of Maxwell’s car. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Maxwell is said to be driving a 2017 gray Nissan with Oklahoma tag DOX958.

If seen, call 911.