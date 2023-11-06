UPDATE 11/06/2023 8:04 AM

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gregory Stevens has been located and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Seminole Police Department for 63-year-old Gregory Stevens.

Gregory Stevens. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Stevens is 165 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Sunday wearing a black beanie, blue jeans and a blue denim jacket near Harvey Ave in Seminole.

Officials say Stevens has been diagnosed with dementia.

If seen, call 911.