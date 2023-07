CANADIAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for 76-year-old Anthony Metcalf.

Anthony Metcalf. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Metcalf is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday in Canadian, Oklahoma.

Officials say he has had multiple brain aneurysms and has dementia. He is driving a 2010 Red Ford Focus with Oklahoma tag HRJ416.

Example of vehicle driven by Anthony Metcalf. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

If seen call 911.