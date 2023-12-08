UPDATE: 12/8/2023 11:53 AM
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ella Miller has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Creek County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 70-year-old woman.
According to OHP, Ella Miller is 5’4″, 165 lbs. with grey hair and green eyes.
She was last seen near S 433rd West Ave in Bristow on Thursday. It is reported that she is driving a 2022 white Ford with OK tag MLN223.
Officials say she recently had surgery and is prone to passing out.
If seen, call 911.