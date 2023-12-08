UPDATE: 12/8/2023 11:53 AM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ella Miller has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Creek County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Ella Miller. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Ella Miller is 5’4″, 165 lbs. with grey hair and green eyes.

Model of vehicle. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

She was last seen near S 433rd West Ave in Bristow on Thursday. It is reported that she is driving a 2022 white Ford with OK tag MLN223.

Officials say she recently had surgery and is prone to passing out.

If seen, call 911.