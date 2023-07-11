UPDATE 07/11/2023 10:34 AM

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the roadway is back open after the jackknifed semi accident.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A jackknifed semi accident on I-44 is causing some traffic delays.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the semi accident is on I-44 eastbound at Classen.

Jackknifed semi on I-44. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the accident left fuel and oil on the roadway. Hazmat is working to get the scene cleaned up.

“Please be careful out there this morning and take it slow.” said OHP on Facebook.