OHP: Less traffic reported on the highways, but many drivers traveling faster

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are seeing an increase of drivers speeding on the highways.

The agency says that even though there is less traffic, many drivers are traveling faster.

Captain Trent Pettigrew posted on Facebook on Wednesday that he pulled over a woman going more than 100 miles per hour.

“Just passed me at 101 mph and paced her at 103 for one mile,” said Pettigrew. “Had no clue she had passed me or that I was behind her. Incredible.”

OHP says they want to remind everyone that troopers are still out doing their job – enforcing traffic laws and assisting the motoring public.