WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is teaming up with local authorities in Weatherford to conduct an active intruder exercise.

According to OHP, they plan to simulate a Rave Panic Button active intruder alert at Weatherford High School alongside Weatherford Police Department, Southwest Oklahoma State University Police Department and Weatherford Fire Department.

OHP says they have partnered with the RAVE App organization to develop a notification system made to alert OHP to any school using the app. OHP will then notify every trooper by radio, text and e-mail of an active shooter/intruder event.

According to officials, the purpose of this exercise is to record the response times of all law enforcement, EMS and Fire personnel. First responders will be present at the school but will not enter the school.

OHP has planned the exercise on a day that Weatherford High School students will not be present. Any mentions of an active shooter situation at Weatherford High School on February 20 is just a test of the system and not an actual threat.