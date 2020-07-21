OHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to locate a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.

It happened on July 18, around 12:30 a.m., on the I-240 westbound on-ramp from I-40 westbound.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate struck 30-year-old Beau Barker, of Ada, who was in the outside lane of travel.

Barker was pronounced dead from his injuries.

OHP says the vehicle that struck Barker did not stop at the scene.

The only car piece found at the scene belongs to either a 2019 or 2020 Kia Sorento. The color is unknown.

There were no witnesses identified that witnessed the actual collision.

Anyone that has any information of the collision or witnessing a pedestrian in the roadway or on the shoulder should call 1-866-OHP-TIPS.