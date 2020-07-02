OHP: Louisiana man dies after motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man critically injured after a motorcycle crash along I-44 in Oklahoma City this week has died, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.
The incident happened on Tuesday, around 7:10 p.m., on I-44 northbound near Airport Road in Oklahoma City.
According to a trooper’s report, 26-year-old Romney Ivey, of Denham Springs, LA, was driving his motorcycle on I-44 when he lost control and departed the roadway to the left. The impact of the crash ejected Ivey from the motorcycle.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but on Wednesday, OHP announced Ivey had died from his injuries.
The report states speed was the cause of the crash.
