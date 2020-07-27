OHP: Man dies in crash on I-240 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City over the weekend left one person dead, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Saturday, just before 6 p.m., on I-240 westbound at Eastern in Oklahoma City.

According to a trooper’s report, two vehicles were traveling westbound on the interstate, a Ford Focus in the inside lane and a Dodge Ram in the outside lane, approaching Eastern.

Traffic in the inside lane slowed for an unknown reason, and that’s when the driver of the Ford Focus exited the lane to the right to avoid striking traffic and crossed into the outside lane, striking the Dodge in the rear.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Nicholas Chamberlain, 26, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was an odor of alcohol on his person.

The Dodge Ram driver was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the incident was due to unsafe speed for traffic conditions.

