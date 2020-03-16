Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

OHP: Man drowns while fishing in Lake Tenkiller

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 55-year-old man drowned while fishing in an Oklahoma lake last week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on March 12 around 5:30 p.m. at Lake Tenkiller in the Big Hollow area, approximately 7.5 miles east of Tahlequah.

According to a trooper’s report, Robert Atchley, of Parkhill, Oklahoma, went fishing with his kayak on March 12, but did not return home that evening and did not show up for work the next morning.

Atchley’s family members called the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to report him missing.

On March 13, around 1 p.m., Atchley’s vehicle was found on Boathouse Lane in the Big Hollow area.

OHP Marine Enforcement was called to the scene.

Atchley’s body was recovered just before 7 p.m. approximately 2.75 miles southwest of his vehicle’s location in Lake Tenkiller.

The report states a personal flotation device was in use.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter