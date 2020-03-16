OHP: Man drowns while fishing in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 55-year-old man drowned while fishing in an Oklahoma lake last week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on March 12 around 5:30 p.m. at Lake Tenkiller in the Big Hollow area, approximately 7.5 miles east of Tahlequah.

According to a trooper’s report, Robert Atchley, of Parkhill, Oklahoma, went fishing with his kayak on March 12, but did not return home that evening and did not show up for work the next morning.

Atchley’s family members called the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to report him missing.

On March 13, around 1 p.m., Atchley’s vehicle was found on Boathouse Lane in the Big Hollow area.

OHP Marine Enforcement was called to the scene.

Atchley’s body was recovered just before 7 p.m. approximately 2.75 miles southwest of his vehicle’s location in Lake Tenkiller.

The report states a personal flotation device was in use.