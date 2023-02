COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 45-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash along an icy roadway.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, emergency crews were called to a crash along OK-33 and County Road Redlands, just east of Coyle.

Investigators say a 2002 Ford F-150, driven by 45-year-old Harold Butler, was heading westbound when Butler lost control on the icy road.

The truck overturned one-half time.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.