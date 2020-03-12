OHP: Man killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a deadly crash in Wagoner County this week.

It happened on Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., on SH251A, near Okay.

According to a trooper’s report, 45-year-old Shaun Pingleton was driving westbound on the highway when he “for an unknown reason, departed the roadway to the right and overcorrected, coming back onto the roadway.”

Pingleton’s vehicle then crossed the center line, departing the roadway to the right again, overcorrecting, and coming back onto the highway.

His vehicle rolled 2.5 times before coming to a rest on its top.

Pingleton, of Fort Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

His condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision are both under investigation.