OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Okmulgee County are searching for a man who allegedly fired shots at deputies.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for 34-year-old Christopher Alfred Harris.

Officials say the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting with Harris.

Harris, who was last seen near 2nd and Central in Okmulgee, is said to be armed with an AK-47.

Harris is described as a Black male, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing 218 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

If you see Harris, call 911.