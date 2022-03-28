ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers have identified a man who was shot and killed after opening fire on law enforcement officers.

On March 26, officers with the Ada Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Ada.

When they arrived, they were met by a man who allegedly fired a gun at them and barricaded himself inside his apartment.

At that point, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team was called and responded to the address.

As troopers made their way to the apartment, he opened fire.

Investigators say troopers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Yocom.

Officials say no troopers were injured during the inicdent.

The troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.