LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two people are dead following a crash in Lincoln County.

Around 5:15 p.m. on May 27, emergency crews were called to a wreck along S. 3410 Rd., just east of E. 890 Rd., near Chandler.

Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Sargent was driving a 2001 Chev Tahoe westbound on 890 Rd. at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve.

According to the accident report, Sargent lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times.

Officials say Sargent and a 15-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another 15-year-old boy was rushed to OU Children’s Hospital in poor condition, while an adult passenger was admitted in fair condition.

Investigators say they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.