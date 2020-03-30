Breaking News
Oklahoma City Mayor orders ‘Shelter in Place’
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

OHP: Man, woman dead, two children in critical condition after head-on crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead and several others are injured, including two children, after a crash in McIntosh County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., on US266 near County Road NW4090, approximately two miles east of Hitchita.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was coming up on a Chevrolet Silverado when the Equinox “for an unknown reason, went left of center,” hitting a Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

The 28-year-old driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition. Her two passengers, ages three and four, were flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

The report states the driver of the Jetta, Erwin Christensen, 62, of Bristow, and his passenger, Janet Christensen, 62, also of Bristow, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Silverado were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to “left of center.”

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter