UPDATE: According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bernadette has been found safe.
BURNS FLAT, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for 53-year-old Bernadette Ellarose Marks.
Marks is 5′ 05″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Marks is said to be wearing a sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
She was last seen in the area of 306 A Cimarron, Burns Flat, Oklahoma.
Officials say Marks is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and may seem disoriented and confused.
If seen, call 9-1-1.