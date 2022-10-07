UPDATE: According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bernadette has been found safe.

BURNS FLAT, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for 53-year-old Bernadette Ellarose Marks.

Bernadette Ellarose Marks. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Marks is 5′ 05″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Marks is said to be wearing a sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

She was last seen in the area of 306 A Cimarron, Burns Flat, Oklahoma.

Officials say Marks is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and may seem disoriented and confused.

If seen, call 9-1-1.