MULDROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.

Around 4:19 p.m. on Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to a crash along I-40, just west of Muldrow.

Investigators say a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas and a 2011 Dodge truck were traveling westbound on I-40 when the truck rear-ended the Volkswagen.

As a result of the impact, the truck hit a cable barrier and traveled down the cable barrier approximately 120 yards before it came to rest.

At that point, the truck caught fire and burned.

Sadly, the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 75-year-old David Mobley.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued a silver alert for Mobley, who left a VA clinic in Arkansas but didn’t arrive home.