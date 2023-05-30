OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Coweta man.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 26, emergency crews were called to a crash on OK-16, approximately 100 feet west of OK-52, near Preston.

Investigators say 65-year-old Russell Gadlage was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson FSI eastbound on OK-16 as a 2007 Dodge Ram was westbound.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s accident report, the Dodge Ram made a left turn into a private drive and hit the motorcyclist.

Gadlage was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.