OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on May 6, emergency crews were called to an accident on the S.W. 29th St. on-ramp to northbound I-44 in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say 65-year-old Michell Mundell was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on the on-ramp and was attempting to merge onto I-44.

According to the accident report, vehicles slowed due to traffic and Mundell couldn’t stop in time.

As a result, the motorcycle crashed into the back of a Ford F150.

Mundell was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.